Ford F-150 Raptor Gets "Tank Tracks" Goes for Ice Cream and Attracts the Police

autoevolution Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Tank Tracks Goes for Ice Cream and Attracts the PoliceMany believe that the Ford F-150 Raptor has untapped off-road potential. But while bigger tires and a suspension lift seem like the logical choice, this guy decided to turn his truck into a tank instead. This is the work of YouTuber Westen Champlin, the same guy who did a Cummins swap into the Ford Mustang. And while this isn't actually the first time a Raptor has been fitted with tank tracks, we feel like his low-budget take is just...
