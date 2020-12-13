Ford F-150 Raptor Gets "Tank Tracks" Goes for Ice Cream and Attracts the Police Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Many believe that the Ford F-150 Raptor has untapped off-road potential. But while bigger tires and a suspension lift seem like the logical choice, this guy decided to turn his truck into a tank instead. This is the work of YouTuber Westen Champlin, the same guy who did a Cummins swap into the Ford Mustang. And while this isn't actually the first time a Raptor has been fitted with tank tracks, we feel like his low-budget take is just...

