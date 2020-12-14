Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Big Things Really Come in Small Packages When We Talk E-Board Conversion Kits

autoevolution Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Big Things Really Come in Small Packages When We Talk E-Board Conversion KitsAll I want for Christmas, as Mel Gibson once screamed at the top of his lungs, is freedooom! The freedom to zip around town without moving a muscle except for my trigger finger. It seems that this idea, not of freedom, but of zipping around town at the press of a button, is happening - for sidewalk surfers at least. What we’re talking about here is something known as the
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like