Richard Hammond Test Drives New Mustang Mach 1, Arrives in His 1967 Fastback

autoevolution Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Richard Hammond Test Drives New Mustang Mach 1, Arrives in His 1967 FastbackFor nearly a decade, the old Top Gear crew made fun of Richard Hammond's passion for American muscle cars. However, he is still deeply in love with his ponies and drove a classic 1967 Mustang Fastback on the way to test a brand new Mustang Mach 1. Normally, we don't get to see what car reviewers drive on the way to an event. But Hammond's deep connection with his classic slice of American pie makes this one of the most emot...
