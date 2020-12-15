Volkswagen factories in US and Mexico to link up with industrial cloud Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Volkswagen has announced plans to connect its NA production facilities in Chattanooga (TN), Puebla and Silao (Mexico) with the global Industrial Cloud initiative from the Volkswagen Group and Amazon Web Services (AWS). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

