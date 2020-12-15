Volkswagen factories in US and Mexico to link up with industrial cloud
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Volkswagen has announced plans to connect its NA production facilities in Chattanooga (TN), Puebla and Silao (Mexico) with the global Industrial Cloud initiative from the Volkswagen Group and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Volkswagen has announced plans to connect its NA production facilities in Chattanooga (TN), Puebla and Silao (Mexico) with the global Industrial Cloud initiative from the Volkswagen Group and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
|
|
You Might Like