Volkswagen factories in US and Mexico to link up with industrial cloud

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Volkswagen has announced plans to connect its NA production facilities in Chattanooga (TN), Puebla and Silao (Mexico) with the global Industrial Cloud initiative from the Volkswagen Group and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
