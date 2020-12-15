Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid Revealed with 241 HP and 30 Miles (50 Km) of EV Range
Volkswagen is currently on a quest to become a carbon-neutral company by 2050, a program the Germans have given the somewhat uninspired name of "Way to Zero". Obviously, as far as the vehicles themselves are concerned, the focus is on all-electric models, with the ID.3 and, more recently, the ID.4 featuring in most of the headlines. The form...
