Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid Revealed with 241 HP and 30 Miles (50 Km) of EV Range

autoevolution Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid Revealed with 241 HP and 30 Miles (50 Km) of EV RangeVolkswagen is currently on a quest to become a carbon-neutral company by 2050, a program the Germans have given the somewhat uninspired name of "Way to Zero". Obviously, as far as the vehicles themselves are concerned, the focus is on all-electric models, with the ID.3 and, more recently, the ID.4 featuring in most of the headlines. The form...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like