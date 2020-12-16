See the 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid and a V8 Chevy Silverado Take On the Ike Gauntlet Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

With the 2021 Ford F-150 renewed for an entirely new generation, everyone expects the Blue Oval to easily take its best-selling truck series to further record heights. The company has also introduced a complete novelty – the PowerBoost hybrid version. Now, the Fast Lane Truck guys have decided to bring the latter to actual heights – pitting the new variant against their signature Ike Gauntlet – a.k.a. "The World's Toughe...

