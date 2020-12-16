Global  
 

Aston Villa Captain Jack Grealish Sets New Record for Drunk Driving Fine

autoevolution Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Aston Villa Captain Jack Grealish Sets New Record for Drunk Driving FineSome celebrities and public figures are the exact opposite of a role model when it comes to being responsible at the wheel, but Jack Grealish officially stands in a league of his own. Grealish, the Aston Villa captain and one of the brightest, most promising English talents in the Premier League, has a long history of
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Grealish banned from driving for nine months and fined

Grealish banned from driving for nine months and fined 02:06

 Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill reports from Birmingham Magistrates Court as Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is banned from driving for nine months and fined,

