Acura TLX: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The Acura TLX and the TL before it have always been higher-end versions of the Honda Accord, with varying degrees of success in making the leap to luxury car. Acura rethinks that formula for 2021 by giving the TLX a platform of its own, a strong turbo-4, and a sportier, more attractive design. That strategy earned it a finalist spot in Motor...
