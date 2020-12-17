New Skoda Marketplace app alerts drivers to discounts Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )





Skoda has launched a new app that alerts drivers to discounts from nearby petrol stations, restaurants and supermarkets.



Dubbed Skoda Marketplace, the service initially alerts drivers for petrol stations, with cars identifying when fuel is low then displaying nearby services and their discounts, such as two-for-one deals on sandwiches, via the infotainment system.



The new feature is currently available on the Scala, Superb, Kamiq, Karoq and Kodiaq in the Czech Republic, but will be rolled out across the rest of Skoda’s range and other



To begin with, the deals that the driver is alerted to are generic, but over time, the app analyses drivers’ behaviour, routines and popular routes to deliver more personalised offers. Drivers can also use the app to search for deals manually.



In order to use Skoda Marketplace, drivers must have Skoda Connect, and then register for Marketplace while inside their car.



The app makes use of the new-generation infotainment and connectivity systems that Skoda introduced to its Karoq, Kodiag and Superb earlier this year, including a permanent internet



The app is the latest of several tech innovations to be explored by Skoda. Most recently the firm developed a light-up LED seatbelt buckle to make seatbelts easier to put on at night. In 2019, Skoda filed 94 patent applications, more than any other company in the Czech Republic.



Skoda has also invested heavily in start-ups in Israel. In 2016, it established a standalone firm called Skoda Digliab to find start-ups developing technology that could benefit Skoda. Israel start-ups are particularly highly regarded for their work in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.



*READ MORE*



*Skoda updates Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb with new tech *



*Skoda patents LED seatbelt buckle to improve usability at night *



*The hunt for new car tech: Why Skoda is backing start-ups in Israel* App is now available on Skoda’s Scala, Superb, Kamiq, Karoq and Kodiaq in the Czech Republic, flags discounts to drivers via infotainment systemsSkoda has launched a new app that alerts drivers to discounts from nearby petrol stations, restaurants and supermarkets.Dubbed Skoda Marketplace, the service initially alerts drivers for petrol stations, with cars identifying when fuel is low then displaying nearby services and their discounts, such as two-for-one deals on sandwiches, via the infotainment system.The new feature is currently available on the Scala, Superb, Kamiq, Karoq and Kodiaq in the Czech Republic, but will be rolled out across the rest of Skoda’s range and other countries , such as the UK in the future.To begin with, the deals that the driver is alerted to are generic, but over time, the app analyses drivers’ behaviour, routines and popular routes to deliver more personalised offers. Drivers can also use the app to search for deals manually.In order to use Skoda Marketplace, drivers must have Skoda Connect, and then register for Marketplace while inside their car.The app makes use of the new-generation infotainment and connectivity systems that Skoda introduced to its Karoq, Kodiag and Superb earlier this year, including a permanent internet connection via a built-in SIM and upgraded touchscreens.The app is the latest of several tech innovations to be explored by Skoda. Most recently the firm developed a light-up LED seatbelt buckle to make seatbelts easier to put on at night. In 2019, Skoda filed 94 patent applications, more than any other company in the Czech Republic.Skoda has also invested heavily in start-ups in Israel. In 2016, it established a standalone firm called Skoda Digliab to find start-ups developing technology that could benefit Skoda. Israel start-ups are particularly highly regarded for their work in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.*READ MORE**Skoda updates Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb with new tech **Skoda patents LED seatbelt buckle to improve usability at night **The hunt for new car tech: Why Skoda is backing start-ups in Israel* 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans looking to overhaul their finances in 2021



2020 has taken its toll and Americans are looking at the 2021 new year for a fresh start in one particular area.According to new research, 73% of Americans have a New Year's resolution this year that.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 2 days ago DoorDash Is Finally Letting Restaurants Deliver Food Themselves



Like Grubhub and Uber Eats, DoorDash Self-Delivery allows any restaurant to join the app, even if they have their own drivers. Credit: Food & Wine Duration: 00:55 Published 2 weeks ago

