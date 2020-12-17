Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos Cipher Too Tricky, No One Cracked It Yet

autoevolution Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos Cipher Too Tricky, No One Cracked It Yet“Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast.” Or, in our case, let him uncover the secret code Rolls-Royce hid on the special version of the Wraith called Kryptos. It was back in July when the British carmaker embarked on an adventure no o...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bespoke Rolls-Royce Wraith 'Inspired by Earth' [Video]

Bespoke Rolls-Royce Wraith 'Inspired by Earth'

This one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce Wraith celebrates Earth's place in the solar system.

Credit: Automaker Footage     Duration: 00:42Published