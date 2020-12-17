2021 Ford Ranger Facelift Starts From Just Under $19k in Thailand Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The all-new Ranger may be on the horizon, but the Ford Motor Company couldn’t afford to rest on its laurels. For the 2021 model year, the mid-size workhorse received a few updates in Thailand to keep things fresh until the newcomer shows up with the Bronco’s ladder-frame chassis. Now available to order in the Kingdom of Thailand from 559,000 baht or $18,735 at current exchange rates, the Ranger is a little bolder thank... The all-new Ranger may be on the horizon, but the Ford Motor Company couldn’t afford to rest on its laurels. For the 2021 model year, the mid-size workhorse received a few updates in Thailand to keep things fresh until the newcomer shows up with the Bronco’s ladder-frame chassis. Now available to order in the Kingdom of Thailand from 559,000 baht or $18,735 at current exchange rates, the Ranger is a little bolder thank... 👓 View full article

