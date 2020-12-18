James Bond’s 1969 Mercury Cougar XR-7 Convertible Is Now The Priciest Cougar Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

James Bond memorabilia is expensive, but don’t be so quick to chalk it up to a silly purchase. If anything, stuff linked to the James Bond fictional universe, whether it’s cars, gadgets, or clothes, is an investment. The recent sale of the 1969 Mercury Cougar XR-7 Conver... James Bond memorabilia is expensive, but don’t be so quick to chalk it up to a silly purchase. If anything, stuff linked to the James Bond fictional universe, whether it’s cars, gadgets, or clothes, is an investment. The recent sale of the 1969 Mercury Cougar XR-7 Conver... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

