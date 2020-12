All Aboard Mariah Carey’s Christmas-Themed 2020 Prevost RV

Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Mariah Carey is Christmas, and Christmas is Mariah Carey. The diva’s excitement about the holiday season is second only to children’s, with the difference being that she will spare no expense in celebrating it. Whereas most Americans start getting into the Christmas cheer after Thanksgiving, Mariah buys her tree ornaments in March. This means that she’s had plenty of time to plan for her yearly trip to Aspen...