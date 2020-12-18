Global  
 

All Aboard Mariah Carey’s Christmas-Themed 2020 Prevost RV

autoevolution Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
All Aboard Mariah Carey’s Christmas-Themed 2020 Prevost RVMariah Carey is Christmas, and Christmas is Mariah Carey. The diva’s excitement about the holiday season is second only to children’s, with the difference being that she will spare no expense in celebrating it. Whereas most Americans start getting into the Christmas cheer after Thanksgiving, Mariah buys her tree ornaments in March. This means that she’s had plenty of time to plan for her yearly trip to Aspen...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Mariah Carey thanks fans as Christmas hit returns to top of the charts

Mariah Carey thanks fans as Christmas hit returns to top of the charts 00:53

 Mariah Carey's festive favourite All I Want For Christmas Is You has made history by topping the U.S. and U.K. charts.

