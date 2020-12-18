Ford Mustang Mach-E: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee
Friday, 18 December 2020 () The Ford Mustang has gone electric. The Mustang Mach-E electric crossover joins the gas-powered Mustang for the 2021 model year. With the move, the Blue Oval has ushered the historic Mustang name into the future. The Mustang Mach-E is the first ground-up, clean-sheet electric car from Ford. It rides on a new skateboard-style platform, and it's...
