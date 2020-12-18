Confirmed: Sergio Perez joins Red Bull, Albon becomes reserve Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Mexican will drive beside Max Verstappen in 2021 F1 season; Alex Albon stays on in reserve capacity



Red Bull Racing has confirmed its driver line-up for the 2021 Formula 1 season will feature Sergio Pérez.



Pérez, who became the first Mexican to win an F1 race in more than 50 years at the recent Sakhir Grand Prix, will race alongside Max Verstappen.



Verstappen’s team-mate for the 2020 season, Alex Albon, will remain at Red Bull but in a reserve role.



The Anglo-Thai driver had a difficult debut season with Red Bull after moving up from the company’s second F1 team, Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri).



He finished seventh, a full 109 points away from Verstappen and 20 points behind Pérez in a Racing Point car, reaching the podium only twice.



Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner said: “Alex is a valued member of the team, and we thought long and hard about this decision. Having taken our time to evaluate all the relevant data and performances, we have decided that Sergio is the right driver to partner Max for 2021 and look forward to welcoming him to Red Bull Racing."



Pérez delivered his best season in 10 years of racing in F1 yet still faced uncertainty after being dropped by Racing Point (now renamed Aston Martin) for 2021 late in the season in favour of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who was dropped by Ferrari.



The 30-year-old looked likely to take a sabbatical if he couldn't secure a seat with a competitive team.



*READ MORE*



*Revealed: Red Bull's F1 battle plan*



*FIA develops "100% sustainable" biofuel for Formula 1*



*Ineos takes one-third stake in Mercedes-AMG F1 squad*

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Perez set for Red Bull 2021 seat - reports Mexican Sergio Perez is set to replace Alexander Albon at the Red Bull Formula One team next season, according to media reports on Thursday.

ESPN 3 hours ago



Perez to replace Albon at Red Bull Sergio Perez will drive alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull next year, with Alex Albon demoted to the role of reserve driver.

ESPN 31 minutes ago F1-Fansite Also reported by • Autosport

Red Bull plays down Perez & Russell rumours Dec.10 - Red Bull has denied that it will rush to snap up Sergio Perez after the out-of-work Mexican secured his first Formula 1 race win in Bahrain last Sunday....

F1-Fansite 1 week ago





