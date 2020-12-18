Mazda RX-7 Owners, Rejoice! Mazda Offers Replacement Parts for FC and FD Models Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Produced between 1978 and 2002, the RX-7 is a cult classic of the import and JDM scenes. The second and third evolution of the rotary-engined sports car happen to be the most popular, and better late than never, Mazda has decided to restart production of replacement parts using modern tools. Put simply, the Hiroshima-based automaker has selected the most demanded components for the FC and FD and got in touch with the original suppliers to...

