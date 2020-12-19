YOLO: Space Force Guardian Ditches Training to Buy PS5, Is Demoted
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
2020 is skewing people’s priorities big time, including those of us that should lead by example in terms of discipline and common sense: soldiers. Or, as the soldiers in the U.S. Space Force are officially called now, guardians. The United States Space Force (USSF) was founded one year ago, with VP Mike Pence just i...
2020 is skewing people’s priorities big time, including those of us that should lead by example in terms of discipline and common sense: soldiers. Or, as the soldiers in the U.S. Space Force are officially called now, guardians. The United States Space Force (USSF) was founded one year ago, with VP Mike Pence just i...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources