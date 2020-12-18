2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hennessey Venom F5, 2020 Porsche 911 S: The Week In Reverse

Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

We drove the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E; the Hennessey Venom F5 was unveiled in production form; and we revisited the 2020 Porsche 911 S. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We drove the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E and found that is has the power of a Mustang but lacks the handling prowess and engine sounds. It's not so much a...