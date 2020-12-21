2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Gets Price Bumps Across the Board Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

One of the nicest light-duty trucks on the market today, the GMC Sierra 1500 has gotten a little more expensive for the 2021 model year. Effective immediately, the base trim is $400 more than before at $32,095 including destination for the Regular Cab with the Long Bed and 4.3-liter V6. The ... One of the nicest light-duty trucks on the market today, the GMC Sierra 1500 has gotten a little more expensive for the 2021 model year. Effective immediately, the base trim is $400 more than before at $32,095 including destination for the Regular Cab with the Long Bed and 4.3-liter V6. The ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

