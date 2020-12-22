Russia Won’t Let Tom Cruise Be Great, Plans to Send Actress to Space First

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’



George Clooney Defends Tom Cruise’s Viral COVID-19 Rant, ‘He’s Not Wrong’. Clooney has spoken out about Cruise’s reaction to seeing 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew members breaking COVID-19.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:19 Published 4 days ago Five crewmembers reportedly quit after second Tom Cruise rant



Five crewmembers from Tom Cruise's new Mission: Impossible blockbuster have reportedly quit following a second on-set outburst from the action man about COVID-19 safety violations. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 4 days ago Late Night Hosts React to Tom Cruise's Intense COVID-19 Rant | THR News



Tom Cruise made headlines over his recent angry outburst on the set of 'Mission: Impossible 7' over COVID-19 safety concerns, and late-night TV hosts mostly agreed with the star's message, admitting it.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:05 Published 4 days ago