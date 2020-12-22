Russia Won’t Let Tom Cruise Be Great, Plans to Send Actress to Space First

Global  
 

Russia Won’t Let Tom Cruise Be Great, Plans to Send Actress to Space FirstBlame the language barrier for the reason why this hasn’t been mentioned before: Russia is determined to be the first country to send an actor to space to shoot a film before America’s Tom Cruise gets a chance. Earlier this year, NASA, SpaceX, and reps for Tom Cruise all confirmed what would turn out to be the biggest film announcement of the year: Cruise and director Doug Liman’s next film would be a $200 mi...
