2023 Ford F-150 Electric Shows Independent Rear Suspension While Snow Drifting

autoevolution Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
2023 Ford F-150 Electric Shows Independent Rear Suspension While Snow DriftingSometime in the middle of 2022, the Ford Motor Company will roll out the F-150 Electric as a 2023 model. Currently testing in sub-zero weather, the half-ton truck with a dual-motor drivetrain can definitely kick the tail out. “Our EVs don’t hibernate” is how the Blue Oval is selling the promo video at the end of this story, which also features the
