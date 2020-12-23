Doug DeMuro Thinks the McLaren P1 GTR Snatches “Most Thrilling Drive” Title

Although McLaren only created 58 P1 GTRs, and they were all solely intended for exclusive track use, here we have Doug DeMuro reviewing chassis number one and even driving it on the street. Mind you, he didn’t break any laws, because this unit has been converted by Lanzante to street-legal use. Which, by the way, doesn’t mean it took away any of its brutal performance or added some comfort creatures. Valued at around $...