Say Happy New Year to Your BMW, See What Happens

autoevolution Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Say Happy New Year to Your BMW, See What HappensIt’s about time you start greeting people left and right with the proper “Merry Christmas,“ and soon enough with the "Happy New Year" follow-up. If you happen to be a BMW owner, you can wish the same to your ride, and it will reply in kind. Taking advantage of the capabilities offered by the
Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Published
News video: BMW introduces festive infotainment start-up animations

BMW introduces festive infotainment start-up animations 00:30

 BMW has a very special surprise in store for its drivers as the New Year dawns. Starting on 31 December, an animation can be played in the vehicle display -- a New Year’s message accompanied by some fittingly festive music and a stunningly orchestrated ambient lighting sequence.

