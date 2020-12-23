Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Original Griswolds Are Back for Mustang Mach-E Take on “Christmas Vacation”

autoevolution Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The Original Griswolds Are Back for Mustang Mach-E Take on “Christmas Vacation”Everyone tries to be as original as possible during the Christmas period. Automakers have long joined the party with sometimes funny, sometimes odd ideas. This year, the Blue Oval has decided to bridge the gap between (funny) past and (electric) future and brought back part of the original cast from “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation” for a cheerful Mustang Mach-E marketing stunt. Some c...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Chevy Chase recreates 'Christmas Vacation' scene in car commercial

Chevy Chase recreates 'Christmas Vacation' scene in car commercial 00:53

 Chevy Chase returned as Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” in a car commercial for Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Company has created the world's biggest selection box [Video]

Company has created the world's biggest selection box

A company has created the world's biggest selection box -- boasting a whopping 80,000 CALORIES. The 2.4m x 1.2m confectionery box weighs a hefty 15kg with the 84 different sweets and chocolates..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Tearful moment kids gift their parents the vacation of a lifetime for Christmas [Video]

Tearful moment kids gift their parents the vacation of a lifetime for Christmas

Four siblings from Ocean County, New Jersey, surprised their parents with a trip of a lifetime for Christmas.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Family displays epic 'Christmas Vacation' themed toy drive [Video]

Family displays epic 'Christmas Vacation' themed toy drive

The Harbaughs are known as "The Griswolds of New Jersey" for their annual Christmas Vacation themed display and toy drive in South Jersey! So cool!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:29Published