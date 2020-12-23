The Original Griswolds Are Back for Mustang Mach-E Take on “Christmas Vacation”

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Company has created the world's biggest selection box



A company has created the world's biggest selection box -- boasting a whopping 80,000 CALORIES. The 2.4m x 1.2m confectionery box weighs a hefty 15kg with the 84 different sweets and chocolates.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 2 weeks ago Tearful moment kids gift their parents the vacation of a lifetime for Christmas



Four siblings from Ocean County, New Jersey, surprised their parents with a trip of a lifetime for Christmas. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago Family displays epic 'Christmas Vacation' themed toy drive



The Harbaughs are known as "The Griswolds of New Jersey" for their annual Christmas Vacation themed display and toy drive in South Jersey! So cool! Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:29 Published 3 weeks ago