For the 2021 model year, the Blue Oval has stepped up its game in the light-duty pickup truck segment with a hybrid option. The 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 is essentially the EcoBoost V6 we all know and love with an electric motor integrated into the 10-speed automatic transmission. With 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet (773 Nm) of torque on deck, the most powerful F-150 ever has 20 more ponies than the outgoing Raptor. The question is, can ...Full Article
2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Drag Races HEMI V8 Ram 1500 and 6.2L V8 GMC Sierra 1500
autoevolution 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
I pitted the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, RAM 1500, Toyota Tundra, and Nissan Titan in a battle of full-size pickups. Here's how they ranked. (GM, F, FCAU)
Business Insider
· I've driven and reviewed all five of the full-size pickup trucks that dominate yearly new-vehicle sales in the US.
· After..