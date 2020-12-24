Lifted 2016 Ford F-250 MegaRaptor Looks Insane on Massive Michelin Tires Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The official name of this particular build is 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty MegaRaptor Power Stroke 4×4. Extremely intimidating, we know, but not as much as the thing itself. The contraption started life as a 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, and underneath all that impos... The official name of this particular build is 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty MegaRaptor Power Stroke 4×4. Extremely intimidating, we know, but not as much as the thing itself. The contraption started life as a 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, and underneath all that impos... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

