Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lifted 2016 Ford F-250 MegaRaptor Looks Insane on Massive Michelin Tires

autoevolution Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Lifted 2016 Ford F-250 MegaRaptor Looks Insane on Massive Michelin TiresThe official name of this particular build is 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty MegaRaptor Power Stroke 4×4. Extremely intimidating, we know, but not as much as the thing itself. The contraption started life as a 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, and underneath all that impos...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like