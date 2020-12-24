Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Does the 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Compare to the Iconic Mk5 GTI?

autoevolution Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
How Does the 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Compare to the Iconic Mk5 GTI?While the all-new 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI traces its roots to the Mk1 model of the 1970s, its existence is owed almost entirely to the Mk5 GTI. About 16 years ago, this Tic Tac-shaped hatchback turned acronyms like TSI and DSG into household names, and the main ingredients to this formula remain unchanged today. However, as one of the most refined go-fast compacts, the
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Volkswagen Golf GTE Interior Design [Video]

The new Volkswagen Golf GTE Interior Design

A car becomes an icon when its design DNA and character remain recognisable for decades. It is also important for an icon to provide fresh ideas in order to cope with the challenges of our time. Just..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:09Published
All-new Volkswagen Golf GTI Design in Studio [Video]

All-new Volkswagen Golf GTI Design in Studio

A car becomes an icon when its design DNA and character remain recognisable for decades. It is also important for an icon to provide fresh ideas in order to cope with the challenges of our time. Just..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:24Published