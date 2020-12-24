How Does the 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Compare to the Iconic Mk5 GTI? Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

While the all-new 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI traces its roots to the Mk1 model of the 1970s, its existence is owed almost entirely to the Mk5 GTI. About 16 years ago, this Tic Tac-shaped hatchback turned acronyms like TSI and DSG into household names, and the main ingredients to this formula remain unchanged today. However, as one of the most refined go-fast compacts, the While the all-new 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI traces its roots to the Mk1 model of the 1970s, its existence is owed almost entirely to the Mk5 GTI. About 16 years ago, this Tic Tac-shaped hatchback turned acronyms like TSI and DSG into household names, and the main ingredients to this formula remain unchanged today. However, as one of the most refined go-fast compacts, the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The new Volkswagen Golf GTE Interior Design



A car becomes an icon when its design DNA and character remain recognisable for decades. It is also important for an icon to provide fresh ideas in order to cope with the challenges of our time. Just.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:09 Published on November 26, 2020 All-new Volkswagen Golf GTI Design in Studio



A car becomes an icon when its design DNA and character remain recognisable for decades. It is also important for an icon to provide fresh ideas in order to cope with the challenges of our time. Just.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:24 Published on November 10, 2020

