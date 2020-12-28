Chevrolet built nearly 65,000 Camaro RS units for the 1967 model year, making it the second most common version after the base model, which in its turn accounted for over 121,000 units of the total output of over 220,900 cars. Of course, this means a first-year Camaro RS isn’t necessarily hard to find, though what you don’t see every day is a number...Full Article
1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sitting for Over 30 Years Still Flexes American Muscle
