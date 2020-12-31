Lewis Hamilton Is Officially a Knight and Haters Have Thoughts

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arise Sir Lewis; F1 champion Hamilton gets his knighthood



File footage of Lewis Hamilton who receives a knighthood in the UK New Year's honours list. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:59 Published 8 hours ago Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020



Lewis Hamilton has been named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020, after a historic year which saw him become one the world's greatest ever Formula 1 drivers. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:41 Published 1 week ago F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year



Lewis Hamilton has crowned another hugely successful year with victory in theBBC’s Sports Personality of the Year poll. The 35-year-old claimed his seventhFormula One title this year to equal Michael.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago