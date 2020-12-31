Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton Is Officially a Knight and Haters Have Thoughts

autoevolution Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton Is Officially a Knight and Haters Have ThoughtsIt’s finally happened. After years of speculation and waiting, though admittedly not on his part, Lewis Hamilton has finally been knighted. Arise, Sir Lewis Hamilton. The Formula One champion
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood

Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood 00:50

 Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in the New Year Honours list. The Formula Onedriver won a record-equalling seventh world championship this year. The 35-year-old was awarded an MBE after he won his first world championship in2008.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arise Sir Lewis; F1 champion Hamilton gets his knighthood [Video]

Arise Sir Lewis; F1 champion Hamilton gets his knighthood

File footage of Lewis Hamilton who receives a knighthood in the UK New Year's honours list.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:59Published
Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 [Video]

Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

Lewis Hamilton has been named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020, after a historic year which saw him become one the world's greatest ever Formula 1 drivers.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:41Published
F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year [Video]

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Lewis Hamilton has crowned another hugely successful year with victory in theBBC’s Sports Personality of the Year poll. The 35-year-old claimed his seventhFormula One title this year to equal Michael..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published