Solar-Powered Catamaran Pagurus by Lazzarini Is Fast on Water, Fast on Land

Solar-Powered Catamaran Pagurus by Lazzarini Is Fast on Water, Fast on Land

autoevolution

Published

Solar-powered catamarans are not a novel idea, so this is not what Pierpaolo Lazzarini has in mind when he says he designed the Pagurus concept because the yachting industry needed to evolve. It’s something entirely different, and perhaps slightly surprising. Pagurus or Crabmaran is an amphibious catamaran, and it is this

Full Article