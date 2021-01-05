Big Premium SUVs Play King of the Hill in Extensive Off-Road Comparison Test

The thing with buying an SUV is that even though you know you're never going to take it off-road, you still want to get the one that's the most capable once the asphalt ends. There is no practical reasoning behind that, just fear. The fear of the colossal shame you'll feel when the jacked-up vehicle you own will be left in the dust by something smaller, cheaper, and seemingly less off-road-worthy than your behemoth.