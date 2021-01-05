1973 Ford F-250 Ranger XLT Is the Cheap Way Into the Camper Special World

1973 Ford F-250 Ranger XLT Is the Cheap Way Into the Camper Special World

autoevolution

Published

$5,250. This is how much someone is offering at the time of writing for this 1973 Ford F-250 Ranger XLT Camper Special on an auctions website, are there are still 6 days left to place bids. Can you venture a guess for how much it will eventually go for? Historically, Camper Special F-...

Full Article