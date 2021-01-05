About one year ago, the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, was the event where several records fell, and a number of others nearly did the same. It was back then when a “one-of-a-kind custom 1977 Ford Bronco 4x4” snatched $220,000. Afterward, Ford launched the new Bronco, and everybody was feeling, at least for the foreseeable future, that was it for the old versions of the SUV. Think again. Not only did t...Full Article
Simple 1977 Ford Bronco Costs as Much as Two New Wildtraks
autoevolution
