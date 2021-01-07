Ford Mustang Crowned Best-Selling Sports Car of 2020 in the United States

Even though the Dodge Challenger outsold the Ford Mustang in the fourth quarter of 2020 back home in the United States of America, the Mopar muscle car couldn’t keep up with the Blue Oval-badged pony car. For the entire year, the ‘Stang took the cake with 61,090 units versus 52,955. The biggest loser in the mainstream sports car segment is, of course, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit. Chevrolet sold 7,549 exampl...