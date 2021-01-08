Promoted | Your guide to Audi’s TFSI e plug-in hybrid range

Your guide to Audi's electrified range



You can now choose from an extensive range of plug-in hybrid hatchbacks, saloons and SUVs that are part fuel, part electric and all Audi. What’s right for you?



Audi’s e-tron models are changing the game for electric cars. With 252 miles of all-electric range, rapid 150kW recharging to 80% in as little as 30 minutes, and 402bhp of punchy quattro all-wheel drive acceleration, Audi’s e-tron SUV and Sportback offer all the style, performance and practicality you need for electrifying journeys – both short long. There’s more to Audi electrification than e-tron, though.



After all, while the long-term future of motoring is electric, that change won’t happen overnight – and plug-in hybrids are the perfect bridge for many drivers. That’s why Audi has developed a large and still-growing range of TFSI e plug-in hybrids, with a line-up that includes the A3, A6, A7, A8, as well as the Q5, Q7 and Q8 SUVs.



Thanks to Audi’s fast-paced development of its hybrid powertrains, TFSI e models boast large-capacity batteries that deliver even greater range – giving you more miles of zero-emissions, low-cost, all-electric power – while Audi’s latest-generation petrol engines deliver the convenience, flexibility and easy confidence you need for long journeys, along with enhanced fuel efficiency and lower emissions.



Whether you’re on city streets, winding A-roads or the motorway, Audi’s intelligent hybrid technology seamlessly transitions between electric and petrol to offer the best blend of hybrid efficiency and performance, while the next-gen electric motors enhance acceleration with a punch of electrically boosted torque.



Equally, the low-cost benefits of home charging, a plethora of tax breaks and congestion and low-emission zone exclusions make plug-in hybrids among the most cost-efficient cars to run on the road today. The result: you can significantly lower your emissions, improve your fuel economy and reduce your running costs in the here and now, even if you’re not quite ready to make the step to full electric.



So, which of Audi’s TFSI e plug-in hybrid models is right for you?



*We’ve joined forces with Audi to launch Autocar Electric: bringing you the latest electric car news and analysis, in-depth reviews and lots of help and advice to start you on your electric journey.* *Click here to discover more*.



*Audi A3 Sportback TFSI e*



The most compact model in Audi’s plug-in hybrid range, the A3 Sportback TFSI e blends 5-door hatchback practicality with city-friendly dimensions, sporty handling, up to 280 litres of versatile boot space, and – now – impressive hybrid efficiency. As a result, it’s just as well-suited for either urban commuting or a weekend away.



The 13kWh lithium-ion battery lets you travel up to 40 miles on electric-only power – ideal for urban commuting, school runs or the weekly shopping trip – while the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine works with the 53bhp electric motor to produce 201bhp and 184lb ft of torque. That makes it perfect for tackling city streets, zipping down B-roads or joining motorways with confidence.



*Electric range:* up to 40 miles (WLTP combined)*Fuel consumption:* 235.4-282.5mpg (WLTP combined)*CO2 emissions:* 25-29g/km (WLTP 40 TFSI e S line with 17" wheels)



*Audi A6 TFSI e quattro*



The A6 TFSI e quattro executive saloon offers 360 litres of luggage space, plenty of room for passengers to stretch out in the rear and a sumptuous ride, making it a practical and premium cruiser.



A 14.1kWh battery gives the A6 TFSI e quattro up to 34 miles of electric range, making it well-suited for city commuting. And, with a 249bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a 105kW electric motor – making 295bhp and 332lb ft of torque in unison - the A6 TFSI e quattro can get from 0-62mph in just 6.3 seconds, making it perfect for confident overtaking when appropriate.



*Electric range:* up to 34 miles (WLTP combined)*Fuel consumption:* 141.2-188.3mpg (WLTP combined)*CO2 emissions:* 35-45g/km (WLTP standard spec)



*Audi A7 Sportback TFSI e quattro*



Boasting sharp lines and an aggressive rear-end, the A7 Sportback TFSI e quattro is a stylish premium sports coupé that offers another step up in size and family-friendly practicality within Audi’s plug-in hybrid saloon range.



The same 14.1kWh battery from the A6 TFSI e quattro offers up to 31 miles of all-electric range (available up to a speed of 84mph), while the Sportback rear offers access to a highly practical 380 litres of luggage space. Underneath the crisp body lies the same 249bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 105kW electric motor as the A6 TFSI e quattro, ensuring that 0-62mph is completed in 6.3 seconds.



*Electric range:* up to 31 miles (WLTP combined)*Fuel consumption:* 134.5-156.9mpg (WLTP combined)*CO2 emissions:* 40-48g/km (WLTP standard spec)



*Audi A8 TFSI e quattro*



The largest model in Audi’s plug-in hybrid saloon range, the A8 TFSI e quattro boasts a huge 390 litres of luggage space, while both front and rear passengers have oodles of room to stretch out and relax. Crisp touchscreens, sumptuous leather seats and sophisticated adaptive air suspension all add up to make the A8 TFSI e one of the most relaxing and cosseting cars in the Audi range.



Under the bonnet is a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine producing 335bhp. This works seamlessly with an electric motor, taking the total power up to 443bhp with a massive 516lb ft of electrically boosted torque.



While this makes the A8 perfectly suited to refined long-distance cruising, the 14.1kWh battery offers up to 30 miles of electric-only range. This not only proves practical in the city, but also boosts the A8 TFSI e’s long-range fuel efficiency.



*Electric range:* up to 30 miles (WLTP combined)*Fuel consumption:* 128.4mpg (WLTP combined)*CO2 emissions:* 51g/km (WLTP standard spec)



*Audi Q5 TFSI e quattro*



The family-size Q5 TFSI e is the first SUV in Audi’s plug-in hybrid range. Spacious, versatile and efficient, it’s perfect for urban family outings and cross-country trips.



A huge 465 litres of boot space lets you transport anything and everything with ease, while the five spacious and comfortable seats – allied to a wealth of high-tech Audi in-car infotainment – make holidays an eminently comfortable affair for passengers front rear.



The hybrid system is the same as that found in the A6 and A7 TFSI e models, boasting a combined output of 362bhp and around 273lb ft torque. With its 14.1kWh battery, the Q5 TFSI e can travel up to 26 miles at speeds of 84mph using electric power only, making this family SUV well-suited for short urban and rural trips – as well as the long ones.



*Electric range:* up to 26 miles (WLTP combined)*Fuel consumption:* 104.6-117.7mpg (WLTP combined)*CO2 emissions:* 55-61g/km (WLTP standard spec)



*Audi Q7 TFSI e quattro*



The Audi Q7 TFSI e quattro is the largest model in Audi’s plug-in hybrid line-up, with an enormous five-seat interior and a cavernous 650 litres of boot space. Under the boot is a 17.9kWh battery that allows for up to 28.6 miles of electric-only driving.



Alongside the extensive range of premium trims, the Q7 TFSI e’s hybrid power unit is available with two power outputs. The range-topping Q7 60 TFSI e sports a 3.0-litre petrol turbocharged V6 mated to an electric motor, producing a total of 443bhp and a monstrous 516lb ft of torque. With this, it can get from 0-62mph in just 5.4 seconds. Impressive stuff.



*Electric range:* up to 28.6 miles (WLTP combined)*Fuel consumption:* 97.4-108.6mpg (WLTP combined)*CO2 emissions:* 97.4-108.6g/km (WLTP standard spec)



*Audi Q8 TFSI e*



Finally, there’s the Q8 TFSI e – the flagship SUV of the Audi range. Slightly smaller than the Q7, the Q8 TFSI e boasts a stylish Sportback body, plenty of interior tech and sumptuous suspension, making it both comfortable and practical. The 505 litres of luggage space lets you transport a wealth of stuff in style, while the capacious interior provides plenty of room for friends and family.



The top of the range Q8 TFSI e 60 produces a mighty 456bhp and 516lb ft of torque, making it the joint most powerful plug-in hybrid offered by Audi alongside the Q7 60 TFSI e. The 0-62mph sprint is done in just 5.4 seconds, while the 17.8kWh lithium-ion battery can provide nearly 28 miles of electric-only driving.



*Electric range:* up to 28 miles (WLTP combined)*Fuel consumption:* 97.4-100.9mpg (WLTP combined)*CO2 emissions:* 65-68g/km (WLTP standard spec)



