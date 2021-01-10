NIO ET7 Electric Sedan Revealed with 150 kWh Battery, 621-Mile Range, LiDAR

NIO ET7 Electric Sedan Revealed with 150 kWh Battery, 621-Mile Range, LiDAR

autoevolution

Published

After making the news for the fog-rivaling smog they have in their cities, the Chinese have taken electric propulsion very seriously. They're a big country, so changes aren't going to be felt as quickly or as dramatically as in Norway, but they're getting there. Not the kind to settle only on foreign products, it was paramount to create their own local EVs, which is how various brands came to be. NIO is one of them, though ...

Full Article