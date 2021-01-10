Even though it’s not exactly new, the Silverado 1500 Trail Boss is the centerpiece of the following Chevrolet ad. “Ready to off-road right from the factory,” this version is available as a double or a crew cab with the standard or short bed from $42,995. Exclusively offered with four-wheel drive, the T...Full Article
Chevy Reminds Us the 2021 Silverado 1500 Trail Boss Has Off-Road Chops
