Bosch sees software opportunity in new mobility
Published
Bosch says the combination of electrified and automated driving with personalised and connected services will open up a broad field for software applications.Full Article
Published
Bosch says the combination of electrified and automated driving with personalised and connected services will open up a broad field for software applications.Full Article
*Market players are altogether investigating new camp grounds as an ever-increasing number of individuals are demonstrating..
BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading high-end, premium electric SUV, the HiPhi X, makes its debut at the 2020..