System solutions for the software-defined car - Q&A with ZF

The vehicle of the future will feature high levels of networking and automation defined by software, says ZF. But a 'software-defined car' is much more than a 'smartphone on wheels' even if the vehicle operation increasingly resembles that of a smartphone. The difference is the quality and quantity of hardware systems that need to be intelligently connected by a software platform to help move people comfortably and safely. To learn more during the first all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Matthew Beecham connected with Dr Dirk Walliser, Executive Vice President Corporate Research & Development, Innovation and Technology, ZF.