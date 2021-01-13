Some people can't look at the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 without seeing a lesser option to the mighty GT500. After all, it misses one key component compared to the more powerful model: a supercharger. Other people might like the "all motor" approach of the GT350 and revel in the fact it broke the 100 hp per liter record for naturally aspirated FordFull Article
Hennesey Supercharged Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Leaves Stock GT500 in the Dust
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
PBD Tuned 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 With 1,100 HP Runs 9.3s Quarter-Mile
autoevolution
Modifying an already potent and competent sports car isn’t easy. Money can buy parts and labor, but passion and effort are needed..
You might like
More coverage
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Dodge Charger Hellcat, Bus Lengths Apart
autoevolution
If you know your straight-line racing, this is the question that probably pops in your head when coming across a battle between a..