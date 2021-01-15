Modern Chevrolet El Camino Rendered With Silverado 1500 Design Cues

Modern Chevrolet El Camino Rendered With Silverado 1500 Design Cues

autoevolution

Published

First produced between 1959 and 1960, the Elky came to be as a response to the Ranchero coupe utility vehicle. Gifted with car-like features to the detriment of half-ton pickup truck...

Full Article