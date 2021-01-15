Toyota GR Supra 2.0 2021 UK review

Supra range extends into more affordable territory but sacrifices two cylinders in the process This is the new entry-level, 2.0-litre Supra. It costs usefully less than the existing 3.0-litre model but, despite having always been on sale in Toyota's home market of Japan, it very nearly didn’t arrive in the UK at all. Toyota Europe ummed and ahhed over whether to offer the four-cylinder Supra before eventually introducing it at the beginning of 2020. British executives then waited one year longer than their colleagues in Germany, worried that the junior Supra might cannibalise sales of the flagship model. It means that only now, in January 2021, can we get our hands on right-hand-drive versions, those executives having given the GR Supra 2.0 the green light. We’re glad they did because serious sports cars in the £40,000-£50,000 window are comparatively rare. These days, people are more likely to buy the latest white-hot Volkswagen or Mercedes hatchback than they are an Alpine A110 or Porsche 718 Cayman, which in turn discourages manufacturers from building those kinds of cars. Above £50,000, your options open up a little, with cars such as the BMW M2 Competition and Jaguar F-Type, but below that mark? Slim pickings. Prices for the Supra 2.0 start at £45,995 compared with £53,035 for the 3.0 and you can tell the two apart by the 2.0's 18in wheels (versus 19in) and, for the very keen-sighted, its exhaust pipes, which are 10mm narrower in diameter than the chunky outlets of its big sibling.