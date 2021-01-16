Soccer is that peculiar European sport people over there like to call football. It is, of course, unlike everything we know to be football, but Europeans are quirky like that. Just like it happens with American football stars, European soccer players, the good ones, are held in high regard there as well. That means people like to know what they’re up to, what they’re driving, the whole lot. And a man by the name Nigel ...Full Article
Harley-Davidson Black Rod Looks Like a Soccer Player’s Ride
autoevolution0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Here's where the world's most influential tech CEOs went to college — and what they studied
· College is where many figure out what they're actually interested in and determine the career they want to pursue.
· We..
Business Insider