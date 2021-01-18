Jaguar F-Type Reims Edition is UK-only special edition

French Racing Blue paint and added equipment for motorsport heritage-inspired coupé



The F-Type sports coupé is the second Jaguar model to be made available in Reims Edition trim, which pays homage to the French race circuit where the legendary D-Type claimed its first victory.



Just 150 examples of the F-Type Reims Edition will be built, and all are destined for UK dealerships. It's available to order now, priced from £58,950 in P300 four-cylinder guise and £71,450 for the V8-powered P450. Customer deliveries are set to get under way in March.



Like the similarly conceived XE Reims Edition saloon revealed in 2019, the F-Type is finished in French Racing Blue and comes as standard with the Exterior Black Pack, which brings contrasting side vents, badges and 20in five-spoke alloy wheels.



The cabin is finished throughout in black, with optional equipment including a panoramic sunroof, heated seats and dual-zone climate control coming as standard. Jaguar claims the standard kit list for the Reims Edition represents a saving of up to £4160.



The Reims Edition is the second special edition of the F-Type revealed in the past two months. The F-Type Heritage 60 Edition broke cover in December as a retro-inspired tribute to its E-Type forebear, which turns 60 years old this year.



Jaguar Land Rover UK managing director Rawdon Glover said: “With the F-Type Reims Edition, we’re able to take the most advanced sports car we’ve ever produced, imbue it with a little bit of Jaguar racing heritage and deliver our customers even more value and exclusivity.



"For just 150 UK customers, and in the enormously important year for Jaguar’s sports car history, the F-Type is more enticing than ever.”



Jaguar views the D-Type's 1954 victory at Reims as "the start of a truly golden era in Jaguar competition history". The company would win at Le Mans the following three years, before going on to claim victories in the European Touring Car Championship, World Sports Prototype Championship and World Sportscar Championship over the following decades.



