We're really breaking new ground here in terms of crazy renderings. TheSketchMonkey wanted to see if he can turn the 2021 Ford F-150, America's favorite vehicle, into a sedan of sorts. Why? Because it hasn't been done before. While some criticize the aluminum construction or the new engines, it's no secret that the F-150 remains America's best-selling vehicle. This year, Ford has improved the formula further with ...Full Article
2021 Ford F-150 Turned into the Weirdest American Sedan Ever by YouTube Artist
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Midmorning With Aundrea - July 31, 2019
WCBI
Break away from your everyday with Aundrea Self! Today, with diabetes rates up, a plant-based diet might be what the doctor..