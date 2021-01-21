Sure, there are far more pressing and distressing problems in the world right now, but that doesn’t make this story any less stressful or pressing for the person directly involved in it. The winner of a brand new C8 Corvette is going public with all the headache he’s been experiencing since last month, when he won the much-coveted car. No one really expects to win anything on a scratch-off ticket, except perhaps the s...Full Article
The Misery of Winning a 2021 C8 Corvette at the Lottery and Not Getting It
autoevolution0 shares 1 views