Chopped 1930 Ford Model A Extreme Hot Rod Gets 350 HP From a Fully Exposed V8

The two Ford models from the company’s beginnings, the Model T and Model A, are without a doubt the oldest cars in the world to still be around in some form or another. Sure, most of them look and perform nothing as they did when in stock form as they are now part of the hot rod world. That's a realm where these Blue Oval grandparents get so chopped, channeled and beefed-up Henry himself would have trouble recognizing them. ...