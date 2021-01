The 1970 Dodge Charger R/T 440 Six-Pack is a monster, there’s no doubt about it, and simply hearing the engine makes so many car aficionados out there go bananas in just a second. So if you too are a fan of the Six-Pack sound, here’s something you’re going to love: a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T 440 is now listed for sale, and you can be the one taking it home if you win the auction. Befo...