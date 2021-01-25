Android 11 Update Breaks Down Android Auto on 2021 Ford F-150

Android 11 Update Breaks Down Android Auto on 2021 Ford F-150

autoevolution

Published

Android 11 was announced with much fanfare by Google in mid-2020, and since then, more and more Android device makers rushed to deliver this update to their customers. On the other hand, 2021 Ford F-150 owners might want to wait a little bit more before installing Android 11 on their smartphones, as the upd...

Full Article