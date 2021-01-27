With a wide range of standard safety features, advanced driver-assistance systems, and top ratings from both the IIHS and NHTSA, the 2021 Toyota Highlander should be at the top of the list for anyone looking for a well-rounded SUV with an emphasis on safety. The fourth-generation Highlander launched in 2019 as a 2020 model. Compared to the previous generation, it was completely redesigned using Toyota’s GA-K platform, which it ...Full Article
Here’s Why Toyota's Highlander Is One of the Safest Vehicles You Can Buy in 2021
autoevolution0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New cars 2021: what's coming and when?
This year will see many all-new and updated models landing in showrooms. We round up every important arrival
After the..
Autocar